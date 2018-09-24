Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Planning Commission has asked the ministry of Water Resource to submit inquiry report regarding the financial irregularities of the Kachhi Canal project before start of the remaining work on the project.

Kachhi Canal is a troubled venture and its Phase-I is facing inquiry into technical soundness and financial transparency by a committee constituted by the CCI and the ministry of Water Resource may submit report/fate of inquiry before commencement of remaining work, said the Planning Commission in its comments on the working paper of the remaining work of the Phase-I of the Kachhi Canal available with The Nation.

The ministry of water resources has submitted a working paper on Kachhi Canal Project’s remaining work of Phase-1 in District Dera Bugti, Balochistan. The total cost of Kachhi canal’s remaining work of Phase-I is Rs 25.73billion. The Ministry of water resources is the sponsoring agency of the project which will be completed in three years.

Kachhi Canal project was originally approved by ECNEC on September 27, 2003 at a cost of Rs 31.204billion (for all phases, i.e I,II and III) with an implementation period of five years. The project was aimed at irrigation of 713000 acres of land but the project could not be completed within stipulated time. It was revised on December 31, 2013 at a cost of Rs 57.56billion (phase-I only).However, the project once again surpassed the approved implementation period. Meanwhile the sponsor had come up with another revised PC-I costing Rs 80.532billion and it was approved by ECNEC on March 7, 2017. The 363km long main canal (out of which 351km is lined canal) takes off from Taunsa Barrage in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab and ends at Dera Bugti district in Balochistan.

The main objective of the project is to provide sustainable irrigation water supply to 713000 acres of agricultural land so as to increase agricultural production and uplift the socio economic condition of the inhabitants. However, a cultivable command area is reduced to 72000 acres of Phase-I (Part A&B).

The working paper said the project needs to be cleared from the Balochistan government before initiation. Sponsoring Agency should clarify that how much area out of 72000 acres is currently under cultivation, said the planning commission.

The main project has been completed without prior development of command area which is the responsibility of the provincial government. From this investment, the required economic result could not be achieved at the earliest and might be delayed more than five years, said the working paper. Therefore, Balochistan government should mobilise the water management directorate for early development of command area.

The Balochistan government has not undertaken any activity for command area development and without this development the investment done so far is wastage of national resources. It is therefore imperative to direct the provincial government to initiate work on development of command area on war footing basis and thereafter start work on the remaining work of Kachhi canal.

A study has been conducted by senior chief (technical) planning commission regarding water availability for Kachhi canal. The study said the canal has been designed for 6000 cusecs of irrigation water out of which 340 cusecs will be lost during conveyance in Punjab region. Hence the 10 daily flows of the canal will be less than 40percent at peak discharge (which is considered designed minimum flow) for six months. In this scenario the canal has to be shut down during this period. The beneficiary of the canal will protest and a national level issue may be raised for political point scoring and blaming the upstream provinces for stopping water of their share .This issue has to be addressed seriously.

The Planning Commission has recommended that as per national water policy, the proposed project is of provincial nature and should be shared between the federal and provincial governments.