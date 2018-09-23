Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lawrence has hinted she's keen to move into politics.

The 'Silver Linings Playbook' actress admitted it is a subject she is very ''passionate'' about and she's keen to learn more about the subject.

She said: ''I think being outspoken and having a passion for justice is part of my make-up. As I have gotten older, my passion grew into politics.''

Asked if it's a career option, she added: ''Acting is always going to be my first passion but I'm incredibly passionate about politics. I'm always educating myself.''

Jennifer is currently working with Represent.Us, an anti-corruption campaign focusing on stopping political bribery and fixing broken elections and it's a subject she cares deeply about.

She said: ''Everything that I care about falls under the wide net of political corruption.''

The 28-year-old actress caused a stir in 2014 when she wrote an essay about Hollywood's gender pay gap and she felt it was very important for her to speak up about the issue.

She told Britain's ELLE magazine: ''It's a global issue that touches every woman in the workforce and I couldn't really stay silent about it. I've been given a voice and if I don't use it, then what's the point?''

Away from acting and politics, the 'mother!' star is currently busy writing a movie with Amy Schumer but admitted they are taking a very relaxed approach to penning their script.

She said: ''The script is coming along. At the beginning, we were so excited, we were like, crunch time. Turning in pages.

''Now we're both just kind of relaxed with it. We'll hang out and then we start laughing and we add to it.''