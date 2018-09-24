Share:

KARACHI - A reference was held to remember the slain leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami and former Liaquatabad Town Nazim Dr Pervaiz Mehmood.

The JI former chief Munawwar Hasan, city chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, member Sindh Assembly Abdul Rasheed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jamiat Ulema Pakistan Noorani’s Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Jamiat Ulema Islam Aslam Ghauri, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam Tariq Hasan and others attended the reference held at Karachi Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that everyone should follow the footsteps of Dr Mehmood as he had raised voice against the terrorists without any fear. “ Dr Mehmood had exposed those who have ruined the peace of Karachi. He had struggled agasint extortionists, target killers throughout his life and embraced martdrom for this purpose,”.

Rehman was of the view that it was the responsibility of the State to observe days for such heroes, stressing that there is need to continue to his mission. Dr Mehmood along with his associate Saleemullah was gunned down in September 2012 near KDA Chowrangi Nazimabad .