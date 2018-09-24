Share:

OKARA - Every Pakistani should play due role to increase love and respect among all social levels to make Pakistan a land of peace and order. “Only by abiding the law can Pakistan become a peaceful and prosperous state.” These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Rass while chairing a high level meeting here. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer, DPO Zeeshan Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khurram Shehzad, ADC Finance M Afzal Nasir, and the ACs of all three tehsils. The DC apprised the minister of security arrangements regarding Ashura-e-Muharram. The minister was informed that 176 Ashura processions would be taken out in the district