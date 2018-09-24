Share:

Islamabad - In an unprecedented move, the government will table a new legislation on Monday (today) to allow the prime minister to answer parliamentarians’ question every fortnight.

The prime minister will respond to lawmakers under a new slot, Prime Minister Question Hour. The PM Question Hour will be held after making amendments in rules and procedures of the National Assembly.

Through amendment in sub-rule (4) of rule 293 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, there will be a special Prime Minister Question Hour on the first Wednesday once in each session. The prime minister would respond to questions regarding policy matters and performance of the government.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs will move the amendment during the National Assembly session on Monday (today).

“Subject to availability of the prime minister, there shall be Prime Minister’s Question Hour on the first Wednesday once in each session for answering questions on the matters relating to overall substantive policy or the performance of the government,” says the proposed legislation.

The PM Question Hour will be adopted on the wish of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Presently, the first hour of every sitting is dedicated to answering parliamentarians’ questions submitted earlier, except the private members day. The NA speaker however can suspend the Question Hour in case of some urgent matter.

According to officials, the legislation will be tabled although the prime minister could speak on the assembly floor any time, but necessary amendment to rules were required to allocate Prime Minister’s Hour once in a fortnight.

As per 2012 amended rules of the Senate, one hour has been allocated for the prime minister to reply the questions of the senators.

The rule 61 of the Senate says that the prime minister shall whenever possible personally respond to points raised by members whenever he is present in the house. However, the prime minister shall attend the Prime Minister’s Zero Hour at least once in each week when the Senate is in session.

The government will also lay two ordinances during the Monday session. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed will lay Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, while Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan will initiate the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018.