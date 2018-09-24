Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - A man turned out to be killer of his minor son in the limits of Haroonabad police. According to the police, the dead body of a minor boy identified as Ahmed Hussain, a resident of Alhashim Colony, Mirza Town was recovered from nearby fields a few days back. Police investigated and arrested the deceased’s father for murder of his son.

The suspect confessed to his crime, saying that he choked his minor son to death to get the sympathy of his creditors as he had borrowed money from different people.