ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of Council of Common Interest on Monday (today) here at PM House. Among other issues, provision of additional 1200 cusecs of water to Karachi and solution to energy crisis in Balochistan will come under discussion during the meeting. The meeting will also discuss matters pertaining to Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare Board. The amendment in Petroleum policy 2012 and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will come under discussion.