Islamabad-The government has finally decided to raise National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to specifically tackle and deal with the catastrophic situations arising across the country.

In the first phase, the NDRF would be developed for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as a pilot project while in the next phase, the Force would be raised and trained in all four provinces, according to the documents exclusively available with this scribe. This exclusive force, to be raised on the pattern of Rescue-1122, would comprise 200 highly-trained personnel to reduce risk of disaster and to ensure swift reaction to the emergencies everywhere in the country. On the other hand, the government will soon notify the establishment of an institute to be called the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) for planning and promoting training and research, and developing core competencies in the area of disaster management. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), it was required to establish a National Institute of Disaster Management and National Disaster Response Force under section 26 and 27 of the National Disaster Management Act 2010 respectively.

Currently there is no dedicated mechanism that could be employed for rescue operations during catastrophes and the Armed Forces are called to respond to any emergency in the country every time. This NDRF would be provided with state-of-the-art disaster dealing equipment and paraphernalia to engage in any emergency like situation in the disaster prone country. The documents exclusively available with this scribe show that on NDMA’s proposal, a committee was constituted in March 2018 to finalize a concept paper also incorporating estimate of financial implications. The committee in its meeting held on 4 May 2018 discussed/finalized the concept of raising NDRF. Approval of the PM would soon be solicited for creation of 200 posts (14 officers, 186 staff) for the Force with vacancies to be filled by merging/deputation of MCI/CDA’s Urban Search and Rescue team and federal component of Civil Defence and secondment from the Armed Forces.

The concept paper said that non-availability of specialized and dedicated response force to NDMA is one of the major limitations in disaster response. It said that a specialized disaster response force is need of the hour which can enhance the capacity of NDMA for effective disaster response. The NDMA will also place its request for transfer and allotment of Emergency and Disaster Management Academy and rubble training field measuring 35 acres from CDA for construction of NDRF offices, training area, stores, vehicles and living accommodations. The NDMA has also sought release of Rs 914.99 million to meet NDRF’s pay, occupancy, cost, training and construction of critical infrastructure. The ICT administration, being a major stakeholder, has endorsed the initiative. It said that the ICT administration itself is working on creation of a Provincial Disaster Management Authority of its own as envisaged in the National Disaster Management Act 2010. In its comments submitted to the ministry of interior, which also include the input of CDA and MCI, the ICT administration has suggested that the NDMA be requested to carry out a geospatial analysis of all disasters that have occurred in the country in the recent past and that the NDRF may be deployed at such a central and optimized location which would ensure that its response time is minimal in case of any future disaster anywhere in the country. It also suggested a mechanism whereby PDMAs may requisition the services of NDRF as and when required. In order to minimize response time, electronic requisition method may be favoured over traditional methods, it further suggested.

The administration wanted that NDRF remains focused on its core task of response. It said that a flatter organizational structure may be favoured over a traditional bureaucratic one. Flatter structures ensure a timely and efficient response which is critical given the smart nature of the Force, it said. It further suggested that quota for fresh recruitment within NDRF may be enhanced to ensure that young and capable human resource is hired for these specialized tasks that can be trained accordingly. The note for the PM on the subject said the current mission of NDRF, as has been detailed in the concept paper, is to provide dedicated specialized response to all types of disasters/emergencies within Pakistan and outside Pakistan (in friendly countries). “National Disaster Management Authority was established on 17 August 2007 through an ordinance and given permanence through the National Disaster Management Act in 2010. The Authority is mandated to act as implementing, coordinating and monitoring body for the entire spectrum of the disaster management. In order to fulfil the mandate stipulated in the Act, NDMA is required to establish a National Institute of Disaster Management and National Disaster Response Force under section 26 and 27 of the NDM Act,” said the note.

It further said that since 2010, NIDM has been functioning on ad-hoc basis through donor support as regular funding and permanent staffing of National Institute of Disaster Management from government resources or donors was not possible without its formal notification by the federal government. Now the NDMA has decided to seek PM’s approval for establishment of the NIDM, according to the note. NIDM has been conducting capacity building trainings in the field of disaster management albeit on a much reduced scale and has contributed significantly through training of approximately 6800 individuals in the field of disaster management from public, NGOs, INGOs and private sector as well. Building its case for the NDRF, the NDMA said that an adequately-funded, formally organized and well-structured institution is required in line with global DRR frameworks and National Disaster Risk Reduction policy.