Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s talented karate champion Nargis Hazara has said that she is waiting from government response to fulfill her dream of training under top coaches and becoming first-ever Pakistani female to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Talking to The Nation, Nargis, who won Asian Games bronze medal for Pakistan in +68kg weight category, said: “Only Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza invited me, assured her all-out support and promised me to refer my case to Prime Minister Imran Khan. I was so happy and feeling over the moon, when I got the call, but now almost a month has passed, but nothing on ground has been done.”

She said she had not taken rest even during Eid holidays and continued her training at her club ‘Hazara Shotokan Karate Academy’ under her coach Sensie Ghulam Ali. “I know the importance of getting fit and I am always ready for a chance to go abroad and win laurels for my country.

“I am a bit disappointed too as none of the government officials bothered to even congratulate me. It wasn’t my personal glory that I managed to win first-ever karate bronze medal in Asian Games in ladies category while I also never expected or demanded anything from them. Our females are very talented but we lack when it comes to international exposure, facilities and international-standard training,” she added.

Nargis said international athletes had coaches along with them, who kept on telling them different tactics and helped them grow mentally and physically. “I am not disrespecting our local coaches, but there is a huge difference of training methods and huge gap between national and international coaches. International athletes take part in a number of international leagues, which help them not only improve their world rankings, but also provide them with the exposure of playing against the best in the business.”

The karateka said she is grateful to Balochistan CM Jam Kamal for providing her with Rs 500,000 and Southern Corps Commander General Asim Bajwa for rewarding her with Rs 200,000. “I along with other karate players don’t know when the national training camp will take place. The boys’ national karate championship will take place in Quetta next month, while South Asian Karate Championship will be held in December next and South Asian Games are set to be held in March next year in Nepal.

“We all are training at our own at different clubs, but it won’t help our cause. We need international coaches to come in Pakistan and impart training to us as it the only thing which can help us win laurels for the country. We have guts, stamina and winning mentality to stand against any given player, but we want facilities, training and long camps,” she added.

She said: “We need to get training camps, championships and leagues. I have long dream of representing Pakistan in not only Olympics, but also win medals for it. I am only 19 and there is still long way to go for me and other players. I am optimistic that PM Imran Khan will definitely take solid steps for promotion of sports in general and females in particular.

“I have advantage of training with club’s male karate players, which helps me sharpen my skills. I have learnt a lot from my coach Sensai Ghulam Ali and I am also hopeful that the IPC Minister and PSB DG will not waste any further time and training camps will start without any further delays,” Nargis concluded.