MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu Kashmir government is pooling all resources for the development of Neelum Valley, which has enormous potential for tourism.

Speaker Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir said while addressing gatherings in different areas of the valley here. He said that promotion of tourism would help overcome unemployment in the State.

He said the government has focused to better road infrastructure. Qadir said construction of Shahra-e-Neelum from Athmuqam to Tao Butt would be carried out in phases.

Construction, widening and metalling work from Chalhana to Athmuqam is in progress while tender would be issued within a month for 35km road from Dudhniyal to Athmuqam, he assured. He said 10km road from Kel to Shonter would be reconditioned and added that three kilometre road from Kel Domail to Jhaamra would also be constructed.

Shah who represents Neelum Valley said Nallah Narial Bridge and projects of water supply to various areas of the valley would also be completed.

“Highways, link roads, educational institutions and health facilities would also be upgraded in Neelum Valley to ensure that people of the valley have better facilities of life,” he pledged.

The speaker claimed that 90 percent population of Neelum Valley have been provided clean drinking water. Pace of work on remaining projects would also be accelerated, he promised.

Addressing at Dhakran, Garm Naar, Domailan, Kel Khakhian Shah said that concerned authorities have been directed to resolve the problems of education on priority in these areas.