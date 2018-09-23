Share:

The government has decided that electricity connections of any person, department or ministry or any other private entity will be disconnected if they fail to pay their bills for consecutive three months. The decision was made during the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar. Secondly, the minister also directed the Power Division to take strict legal action against officials and individuals involved in power theft and not show any leniency on the issue. Those who pay their bills will be provided prepaid meters.

The meeting also discussed the issue of circular debt that has accumulated over the years to a hefty sum of Rs.1188 billion. Furthermore, on the presentation of the special audit report on payment of circular debt of Rs. 480 billion by the Auditor General of Pakistan, the ECC directed to hold an operational and financial audit of electric power distribution companies (Discos).

It was decided that the Auditor General will complete the audit of four highest loss making discos in one month and the audit of the entire sector within two month after the approval from the cabinet. The new policies should be implemented by concerned authorities since making policies don’t bring changes implementation is needed for development.

MAHLIKA PEER JAN,

Turbat, September 4.