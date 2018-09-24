Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided that only retired cricketers can participate in the upcoming season of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL). According to sources, the PCB has informed in-action players with its decision, which allows only retired players to play in the APL whereas players currently playing domestic or international cricket will not be provided with an NOC. Former captain Shahid Afridi will be participating in this year’s APL after the decision by the cricketing board, sources added. The decision means Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, M Irfan, Faheem Ashraf, M Hafeez, Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Ahmed will not be allowed to play.