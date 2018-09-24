Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan and People of Jammu and Kashmir want a peaceful, diplomatic and lasting solution to the Kashmir issue in which the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite.

The President made these remarks while addressing a round-table conference on “Human Rights Violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir” organised by Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) here yesterday.

The event was also addressed by chief host of the moot -MUST Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman, British parliamentarians Lord Qurban Hussain, Vice Chairman All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group Barrister Imran Hussain, Shadow Minister for Justice and Senior Vice Chairman All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG).

The MUST VC, in his welcome address, briefed the participants on various events organised by the university to highlight the Kashmir issue .

President Masood Khan commended the efforts of MUST and said steps taken by the university management in promoting the Kashmir issue are praiseworthy.

Terming constitution and working of the British All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group as highly positive step in highlighting the Kashmir issue , the President said that the APPKG has over the years been holding inquiries and recording testimonies on Kashmir. He added that despite invitations by APPKG, representatives from the Indian government have not attended any of the testimony events.

About report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Masood khan said that the report clearly acknowledged that right to self-determination is a fundamental right and the Kashmiris be granted this right.

Secondly, the report recommends repealing of the black laws - Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act - and lastly, they have recommended establishing an inquiry commission on the human rights violations taking place in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said.

He also informed that the new High Commissioner of the Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet, has in her opening speech at the 39th session of the Human Rights Council called on India to take meaningful steps in addressing issues of human rights in IOK.

AJK President said that the Kashmiris are resolute and determined in attaining their right to self-determination and added that the people of Kashmir and Pakistan believe in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India has adopted a policy of aggression by using state terrorism to crush the will of the Kashmiris through murdering and torturing the innocent protestors in IOK. He said that Kashmiris have not abandon their struggle to achieve their right to self-determination and they will continue their efforts till they attain their unalienable rights to decide their future.

The President lamented India’s refusal to engage in talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He said that India is least interested in resolving the Kashmir issue and uses the pretext of dialogue to buy time and maintain the status quo by engaging and debating on issues other than Kashmir.

He reiterated that Kashmir is not just a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India, rather the Kashmiris are the integral constituent of this conflict and must be made a part of talks in order to ensure the political will of the Kashmiri people is protected.

The President urged the UK MPs to continue their efforts and keep raising the issue of Kashmir by encouraging debates and also raising the questions on Kashmir during the British Premier’s question and answer session.

This he said will help convince the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to give up its neutral stance and would sensitize them on massive human rights violations taking place at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

He urged developing our communication skills and honing our efforts in helping raise the issue of Kashmir and the human rights violations taking place in IOK. He said we must reach out to international human rights organizations and the global civil society, so as to raise the profile of this 70 years long conflict.

Lord Qurban Hussain said British Parliamentarians have been sensitised of the Kashmir issue and the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group is actively looking into the human rights violations taking place in Kashmir. He assured his continued commitment towards raising the issue in the UK Parliament.

Member of Parliament, Barrister Imran Hussain, said the long standing issue of self-determination is a birthright of all humans and the people of Kashmir must be allowed to exercise their political will.

He said that as member of the parliament and vice chairman of APPKG we look forward to India in cooperating and allowing our delegation to visit IOK.

Barrister Imran Hussain also informed that the report being prepared by the APPKG will be presented to the British Parliament and the submission will be followed by a debate on the matter. He also invited President AJK to witness the event at the British Parliament.

The President in his concluding remarks commended the efforts of the Pakistan-Kashmiri diaspora community all over the globe for raising the issue of Kashmir in the international arena. He praised the endeavours made by MP Imran Hussain in creating awareness on Kashmir and also thanked Lord Qurban for his commitment and raising the Kashmir issue in the House of Lords.

The conference was attended by leading scholars, deans, faculty and representatives of the print and electronic media.