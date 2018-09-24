Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate and the National Assembly will initiate debate on the amended Finance Bill 2018-19 today.

The government would likely to take the Parliament into confidence on the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia and the mounting tension with India.

The National Assembly session would start at 4.30 pm and Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will initiate budget debate while in the Upper House of the Parliament Leader of Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq will open the budget debate. The Senate session will start a bit earlier at 3.00pm.

The government would likely table couple of ordinances in the National Assembly.

Minister for Information Faward Chaudhry will lay before the National Assembly the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018. (No. IX of 2018) as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan while Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad will lay before the National Assembly the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 (No. XIII of 2018).