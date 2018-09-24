Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan who chaired a meeting of Punjab cabinet here on Sunday directed officials concerned and the provincial ministers to finalise draft of the new local bodies law in the next 48 hours.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the new local government system which the PTI wanted to put in place to replace the existing one.

Stressing on the need for devolution of power, the prime minister observed that the PTI government wanted to empower the people at the local level in the true sense. He said his government believed in devolution of power from provinces to the local governments. “Real change will come only by devolving power to the grass-roots level,” he said.

Separately, Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting on the new local government system before chairing the cabinet meeting. It was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Punjab Local Government Minister Aleem Khan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and other senior party members.

Information minister later told the media that governments of the Punjab and KP will decide within two days about the number of members to be included in village and union councils. They will also decide if direct election of mayor should be held at district or the tehsil level, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also barred the provincial ministers from taking leave and availing weekly holidays. He asked them to work day and night to complete the first 100-day agenda of the PTI government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also asked the chief minister to investigate the mysterious fire incidents taking place at LDA buildings in the past with the ulterior motive of destroying the official record.

In this connection, the prime minister desired that a joint investigation team (JIT) should be constituted to probe the matter.

The last fire incident, which took place at a plaza in Gulberg Lahore couple of weeks back, had allegedly destroyed the official record of Saaf Pani Company. This plaza is owned by son-in-law of the former Punjab chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

The first such incident had occurred in May 2013 at LDA Plaza building on Egerton Road, Lahore in which official record of Lahore metro bus was allegedly burnt to ashes, besides claiming seven precious lives.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Information Minister Fawad Ch said burning of official record was a serious matter which must be probed. “In the past, whenever official record was sought by courts, it was followed by fire incidents,” he said, adding that Premier Imran Khan had taken serious notice of it and directed a thorough probe into the incidents.

The meeting also took up the issue of conducting forensic audit of all mega projects executed by the previous government. Prime Minister Khan reportedly also asked the ministers to unveil the massive corruption of the previous government.

Fawad Ch later told media persons that simple audit of these projects had already been completed whereas the forensic audit would take some time being a technical matter.

Also, according to an official handout, the prime minister, addressing the provincial cabinet, appreciated the hard work done by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The premier said that Sardar Usman was a team leader and whole team had to work for change under his supervision as people had attached high hopes with them. He also directed the chief minister to check out government departments and bring forth suggestions for improvement by analysing their performance. PM stated:”It is the team leader’s vision that works to win the match. The match is not won with big players but it is the spirit of victory which brings success.”

He added that Sardar Usman Buzdar was the team leader in Punjab and the match would be played against the forces of status quo which was to be won under his leadership. He went on to say that it was for the first time that Punjab had a chief minister who was not only honest but also belonged to the backward area but he gave respect to everyone. He said Buzdar was working from morning to evening and was available for public seven days a week. Imran said it was fortunate for Punjab to have a leader like Usman and respecting him was actually respecting the public.