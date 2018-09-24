Share:

TIMERGARA - Pakistan Peoples Party central leader and PPP Punjab chapter president Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said that PPP would not become part of any anti-government movement.

Speaking at a news conference in Timergara, he said that no government can perform in 100 days adding that the new government should be given time to show performance.

PPP leader expressed concern over appointing those wanted to NAB on key positions and increase in prices of gas and electricity.

He said India was bent upon dismantling peace of the region just to maintain its supremacy.

"Defence of Pakistan is in safe hands," Kaira said, adding the whole nation was united for the sake of the country.