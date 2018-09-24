Share:

LAHORE - By-elections for two each National Assembly and Punjab Assembly seats in the city are going to be not only an interesting electoral battle between the PML-N and the PTI but also a vindication of acceptance of their policies, decisions and stance on results of the last general elections.

Again in the by-elections the PML-N is projecting the achievements of its last government wherein the city was given a special position in terms of development and other facilities. In the last general elections, the PTI expected to capture most of the 14 NA and 30 PA seats in Lahore, but failed to meet that target although it improved its tally from the 2013 general elections.

The PML-N still has a firm grip on city politics notwithstanding the fact that it is no more power wielder in the centre as well as Punjab. The party knows importance of Lahore for political gains in future. And in the by-election, it has fielded its potential candidates in Lahore to fortify its position by reclaiming one NA and two PA seats and to improve its tally by capturing the fourth NA-131 seat, which it lost to PTI Chairman Imran Khan by a thin margin of 608 votes.

On the other, the PTI with the advantage of ruling Punjab and having a stalwart like Ch Parvez Elahi, who is considered an authority on Punjab politics, on its back, intends to marginalize the influence of the PML-N in the city politics. The PTI government in Punjab is so far making just plans for Lahore and is awaited to make a tangible contribution to the city.

The PML-N had specially focused Lahore for development that built a taste of looking forward among the Lahorites. The PTI government can win their hearts and minds if it does anything different and better from the past. This phase however is awaited from the PTI government in Punjab, which appears focused more on revamping the Local Government system than moving on infrastructural development and addressing the water, energy and cleanliness needs of Lahorites.

The PTI as such has put in Lahore by-elections potential and well off candidates.

The by-elections between the two parties appear tough and close as neither the PPP nor other religio-political parties have announced names of their candidates so far although a host of independent candidates are in the field.

In the October 14 by-elections, a close and hard contest is expected in NA-131 where former federal minister and loser against Imran Khan in the July 25 elections, Khawaja Saad Rafique, is again in for the PML-N to face the PTI’s Hummayun Akhtar Khan, a seasoned politician who is also aware of niceties of the Lahore politics.

Hummayun Akhtar has to defend the PTI seat, which Imran Khan had won against Saad. Before general elections, the PTI chairman had promised the by-polls ticket to Walid Iqbal, the grandson of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in case he will return to the Parliament from NA-131. Now Walid has been promised Senate seat and son of the former military general and hero of Afghan war has been awarded the ticket. Hummuyan Akhtar, who as Muslim League candidate, was previously elected to the Parliament from Lahore seat, holds strong pockets of voters and friends in the constituency. He is running his campaign in a well organized manner while the PTI voters are fully supporting him to take him to victory. On the other hand, Khawaja Saad is active and is quite optimistic to fill the marginal gap which he had left to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The second important electoral fight is going to be held in NA-124 where the PML-N has fielded former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. This seat was won by Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the last election when Abbasi had lost NA seats in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Against him the PTI has awarded ticket to Ghulam Mohiyuddin Dewan, a Kashmiri who is also a member of the AJK Legislative Assembly. Dewan is an eminent trader of Akbari Mandi and belongs to a family that has long been in politics. His father has also been a member of the AJK assembly while he himself is a known figure of the city politics. He is also known for his hardworking nature that made him the leading businessman from scratches. He is actively running his campaign.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been awarded ticket on the wish of party patron Nawaz Sharif. Abbasi is new to NA-124 but this constituency has the history of giving victory to Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and now Hamza.

PP-164 and PP-165 seats were vacated by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. For the by-elections, the party has awarded ticket to Malik Saiful Maluk Khokhar in PP-164 and Sohail Shaukat Butt in PP-165. Both are experienced politicians and have deep roots in the respective constituency. Malik Saiful Maluk Khokhar, who previously was twice elected for the Punjab Assembly, had lost the last election on NA seat to the PTI. Shaukat Sohail Butt was elected PML-N MNA in 2013 elections but in the last election he was not awarded ticket. He showed discipline, remained faithful to the party and supported the PML-N candidate for which he has been awarded now.

Against them the PTI has awarded ticket to its previous candidate Yousaf in PP-164 and Mansha Sindhu in PP-165. Mansha twice lost election to Shehbaz Sharif for the NA seats.

The contest on the PA seats is also expected to be close as both parties have put in their strong candidates.

Electioneering in the city is picking up momentum with corner meetings and activity at respective election offices. The candidates are carrying out door-to-door campaign which is expected to accelerate from the beginning of the next month.