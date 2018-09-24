Share:

LAHORE - PTI leaders are trying to convince former chief minister Manzoor Wattoo not to contest the by-election in the NA-103 constituency in Tandlianwala as the party has issued its ticket to another candidate.

However, supporters of Wattoo are opposing the idea on the ground that the PTI would lose the seat in case the former chief minister does not contest the by-election. The matter came under discussion on Sunday as well as Saturday during meetings between the two sides. On Saturday, PTI leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen, Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar and Aleem Khan met Wattoo and exchanged views on the subject. On Sunday, Wattoo, along with his supporters, met Aleem Khan and discussed the same matter. It is said that the PTI would take a decision on its candidate for this seat in a few days. And Wattoo would decide his future line of action after the PTI’s decision.

Anti-encroachments drive

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the local government department will start a comprehensive operation against encroachments in all nine division headquarters within the next two days. At a high level meeting on Sunday, it was decided that attached and administrative departments would be taken on board on the anti-encroachments campaign. Abdul Aleem Khan said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan no one would be given any concessions and any building constructed in disregard for sanctioned drawings would be demolished.

He said that “poor and common men are not our target and we would hit the mafias”.