LAHORE: - Earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore and several other parts of Punjab on Sunday.

No loss of life or property was reported till filing of the report.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, earthquake epicenter was 24- kilometres East of Lahore near the Pakistan-India border.

The quake was felt in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal and other cities.

According to US Geological Survey, earthquake was 10 km down the earth and its magnitude was 3.8 on Richter scale that hit the Punjab. Quake spread panic among citizens and they rushed out of their homes.