Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscated 37 truckload goods including 74 handcarts, 167 counters and other items from different markets in its operations conducted against encroachments during September.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, a number of shopkeepers in different areas were also fined. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified, he added.

He said, RCB enforcement team’s confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Masrial road, Allahabad, Westridge Bazar, Mehfooz Road, Haider Road, Bank Road, Adam Jee Road, Hathi Chowk, Chor Chowk, Saddar and Bakra Mandi.

He informed that the goods confiscated under the campaign were shifted to RCB store.

He said, the operation would continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas, he added.