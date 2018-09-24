Share:

Karachi - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Rs 12273.857 millions have been recovered in terms of various taxes in the last three months.

Presiding over a meeting in his office, the minister informed that total Rs 12273.857 were recovered in first three months of fiscal year that included 1178.313 as Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs 9409.767 millions and Infrastructure Cess Tax. Besides, he added that Rs 106.455 millions were recovered in professional tax, Rs 745.532 millions were recovered in head of property tax, Rs 16 millions in Entertainment Duty while remaining amount was recovered in other taxes.

Chawla reminded that in the same period during last financial year Rs 10385.752 millions were recovered hence more Rs 1888.105 were recovered than last year. Briefing the meeting, the minister told that he was satisfied over tax recovery position, however, he asked the officers to pay more concentration over tax recovery.

Chawla stressed that recovery target of the department should be met this time around also by ensuring more than 100 per cent target as the ministry did previous year. In the meeting Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Aijaz Ahmed Mahessar, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh , Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting. Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh were also present.

Chief Secretary replaced

Separately, Mumtaz Ali Shah has assumed the charge of the provincial chief secretary replacing Rizwan Memon.

“In pursuance of Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan’s Notification No PF(514)/ E-5(pas) dated 22nd September , 2018, Mumtaz Ali Shah, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (BS-22), has assumed Charge of the Post of Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh on 23rd September, 2018,” the handout issued by Sindh government read.

The federal government on September 22 issued a notification of Shah’s appointment as top bureaucrat of the Sindh after the Pakistan People’s Party-led provincial government had recommended his name.