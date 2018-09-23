Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Sam Smith has apologised to fans after pulling out of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday. The 'Writing's On The Wall' hitmaker had been due to take to the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the event but pulled out due to ''unforeseen circumstances'' and has now admitted he's been suffering from vocal issues and needed to ''rest'' in order to be ready for his Asian tour, which starts in Singapore on October 2.



He tweeted: ''Hello beautiful people. Thank you for your lovely messages”.



Just been to see my voice doctor in Boston after last night's scare in Vegas, everything is luckily ok but I need to rest it this week in preparation for the start of Asia tour. I'm sorry everyone. All my love, Sam xx.''