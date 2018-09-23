Share:

RAWALPINDI: Intermediate supply exams 2018 under Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) will start from October 22 while September 27 will be the last date to submit admission forms with a single fee.

The board has announced the schedule of admission forms and fees submission to participate in the exams. According to the schedule, the candidates can submit the forms with single fee till Sept 27.

The forms can be submitted with double fee from Sept 28 to Oct 2 while Oct 5 will be last date to submit the forms with triple fee.

The form charges with processing fee are Rs 395. The students have been advised to send the forms with the fee receipt before last date to the RBISE office after online submission.

For further information, the board’s website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk can be visited by the students while controller examination can be contacted on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 phone numbers in case of any difficulty.–APP