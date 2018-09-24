Share:

LAHORE - All mourning processions in big cities and small towns ended peacefully throughout the country on Friday amid extraordinary security measures. There was not even a single untoward incident reported on Ashura across the country despite terror threats.

In Punjab cities, tens of thousands of mourners attended the main Zuljinah processions on Ashura (the 10th of Muharram) in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Authorities threw a massive security blanket across the province by employing thousands of police to guard mourning processions and sittings during the first 10 days of Muharram. Pillion riding was banned for two days while mobile phone services remained partially suspended in all major cities and towns.

Also, paramilitary troops were deployed in most sensitive districts of the province. Police commandos were seen on patrol with gun-fitted vehicles along the route of the main processions. Hundreds of Elite Police Force, Police Response Units, and Anti-Riot Force personnel were also engaged as police mounted one of the biggest security operations for the holy month in Punjab. According to police, more than 100,000 officials and volunteers performed security duties to guard hundreds of Muharram processions and thousands of sittings during the first ten days of this holy month.

In Lahore, over 10,000 police were employed to maintain peace and law and order. Heavy police contingents were seen on-guard on the route of the central procession with sharp-shooters deployed on the rooftops of high-rise structures.

The central Zuljinah procession, which was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate, culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through traditional routes on Friday evening. Several military units remained on standby as the police successfully carried out one of the biggest security operations.

Also, Zuljinah processions were taken out from the main Imambargahs located in Thokar Niaz Baig, Model Town, Mughalpura, Shahdara, Iqbal Town and Township. Authorities used hundreds of CCTV cameras and drones to monitor processions in addition to aerial surveillance with the help of helicopters. Mobile phones and internet services were partially suspended in nine districts of the province, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhang, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Jhelum.

A police official said the combing operations launched in Punjab days before the start of Muharram had created deterrence. He said the police had implemented a comprehensive strategy to ensure foolproof security for the mourners. The police strategy included security sweeps, massive deployment, human resource, IT, coordination, and cooperation.

The security and law and order situation always appear to be the basic challenges for the police during Muharram. The police had successfully overcome both the challenges. The Punjab Rangers, and security and intelligence also played an important role to maintain peace in the metropolis. Also, the integrated command and control system, a part of the safe city project, proved very effective in security monitoring this year as well.

Last week, Provincial Police Officer Muhammad Tahir said ordered his force to remain on high-alert to ensure peaceful environment throughout the province on the eve of Ashura.

The police chief ordered strict monitoring and checking of the routes of central processions on 9th and 10th of Muharram. Similarly, parking arrangements would be made for motorists at a minimum 100-feet distance away from Imambargahs.

On Wednesday, the IGP visited Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions and discussed security related matters with the regional and district police officers. He also directed the police to utilize all the available resources for security arrangements and step up search, combing, and intelligence-based operations in the sensitive areas. He also ordered the police to ensure strict implementation of loud-speaker act, and ban on walk chalking, and aerial firing.

The police were also directed to ensure four-layer security for the main processions in all cities and towns. Earlier, police high-ups held several meetings with the religious leaders and scholars of different schools of thought to take all communities into confidence.

The deployment of police force, details of the scheduled mourning processions and Majalis and security strategies were shared with the administrations of Imambargahs and organisers of sittings during the deliberations.

After successful security operation, Punjab Police Inspector General Muhammad Tahir lauded the efforts of by police officials for ensuring best of security arrangements in all the districts of the province during Muharram.

He said that despite the terror threats, the brave policemen implemented a comprehensive security plan across the province during Ashura. The police provided best and foolproof security to all the mourning processions and Majalis.

He said that, once again, the Punjab Police have proved itself as one of the best police forces of the world that has the ability to cope with every kind of situation and challenge.

The Edhi Foundation also made best arrangements for Muharram processions by deploying maximum staff and ambulances alongside the route of the main processions in all big cities of the province.

An official of the Edhi Foundation, a charity that runs ambulances to help victims of accidents and disasters, said that more that 150 Edhi ambulances and 200 volunteers and paramedical staff were engaged to assist the local administration in Lahore on the eve of Ashura. They were deployed at all important Majalis and processions across the city. They Edhi staff provided first aid to injured 'Azadars'. The volunteers and ambulances also moved along with the central procession from Nisar Haveli, inside Mochi Gate, to Kabala Gamay Shah.

Meanwhile, Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bashir Ahmad Nasir also appreciated the city police for showing good performance during Ashura. At least 10,000 police including eight SPs, 18 DSPs, and 80 SHOs performed security duties across Lahore to maintain peace and harmony during the first 10 days of the holy month of Muharram.