Bertens beats Tomljanovic to win Korea Open

SEOUL - Kiki Bertens defeated Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the Korea Open final on Sunday, securing her third WTA Tour singles title of the season to continue her career-best year. The second-seeded Bertens came back from break down in the deciding set to defeat the Australian in two hours and 22 minutes and add a seventh title to her collection. In the thrilling final, Bertens rallied past Tomljanovic to grab a 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2 victory. Bertens was broken twice in the first set but fought back each time and then dominated the tiebreaker. But Tomljanovic came back with her best tennis of the match to take the second, coming from 3-4 down and winning five games in a row to send the match into a decider. Bertens fought back, winning the final six games of the match to seal the title.–AFP

Italy's Donadoni in talks to coach Japan

MILAN - Former Italy coach Roberto Donadoni is in talks to take over the Japan national football team, according to reports in Italy on Sunday. The 55-year-old former Napoli and Bologna boss has flown to Japan for talks, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. The ex-Italian international midfielder -- who spent the bulk of his playing career with AC Milan with whom he won six Serie A and three Champions League titles -- coached Italy for two years to Euro 2008. Donadoni has been without a club since leaving Bologna last May, after three years with the Serie A side. Hajime Moriyasu took over as Japan coach last July after Akira Nishino stepped down from the role. Donadoni would be the second Italian to coach the Asian giants after Alberto Zaccheroni led Japan to the Asian Cup in 2011.–AFP

Seeded players register wins in SN Tennis

ISLAMABAD – Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mahboob registered east victories on first day of Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament played here at PSB Tennis Courts Islamabad on Sunday. After receiving byes in first round of ladies singles, Sarah Meboob and Sara Mansoor defeated their opponents in straight sets. Sara Mansoor won her match against Sheeza without conceding a single game. Sarah Mahboob also had an easy outing against Marium Mirza as she won her match without any noted resistance from her opponent. Esha Jawad also registered easy victory over Anum in her second round match. Earlier, Shahida Badshah and Shahida Kausar won their first round matches. Shahida beat Bakhtawar Haider 6-1, 6-4 while Shahida Kausar routed Fatima 6-1, 6-0. The remaining second round matches will be played today (Monday). Zainab Ali won her first round match of girls U-14 category against Sadia Qazi by 6-4, (retired). Fatima Ali Raja had to work hard to overcome scare of defeat at the hands of Yafia in second match of the category while Mahrukh Farooqui beat Yumnah Siddiqui 6-4, 6-0. Meanwhile, the organisers had to scrap the category of girls U-18 due to low number of entries. Tournament Director Mahvish Chishtie said: “We had received only four entries for this category, so we were forced to scrap the category.”–Staff Reporter

Zalmi Champion Trophy Cricket concludes

BAJAUR - Zalmi Champion Trophy Cricket Tournament, the grand cricket festival in the history of Bajaur tribal district, concluded here on Sunday with a colorful ceremony. Head coach of Peshawar Zalmi M Akram was the chief guest on the occasion, who distributed trophies, certificates and kits among the players of winning and runners-up teams. Speaking on the occasion, M Akram said there is a great talent and potential among the players in the tribal districts but they were unable to show their talent owing to lack of proper attention from the cricket board and insufficient facilities in their areas. The former Test cricketer said Peshawar Zalmi’s management especially its chief executive officer Javid Afirdi is taking keen interest in promotion of cricket in KP.–Staff Reporter