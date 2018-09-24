Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on behalf of the whole nation has felicitated the Saudi leadership on the Kingdom’s 88th National Day celebrated yesterday.

In his felicitation message, the prime minister expressed his best wishes for the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques and King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other royal family members.

He said that progress and development of Saudi Arabia was very close to the heart of every Pakistani and its stability was linked with the strength of the Muslim Ummah.

“Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and the Pakistani government and its people highly acknowledge it”, says the message.

Referring to his recently concluded visit to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister noted that it helped opened a new chapter of bilateral cooperation between the two countries which would benefit the whole region.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki in an interview with a foreign newspaper said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to choose Saudi Arabia as the destination of his first official visit abroad has confirmed that Pakistan considered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the first country in the list of its strategic allies.

“This visit carries many messages, the most important of which is that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan ties are like one soul and two bodies which cannot be separated” he added.

Al-Maliki said the first foreign visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan included cooperation in the fields of economics and culture as well as military, and it would be followed with subsequent visits.

He said that Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia had many dimensions, it would help in further strengthening and deepening the bilateral, brotherly, strategic and economic relations, underscoring that Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and crises.

He said Khan’s choice of Saudi Arabia for his first official visit confirmed the sincere expression of the new government of Pakistan that Saudi Arabia was its important strategic ally.

“It is expected that the visit has given firm impression to public opinion in the world that Pakistan considers Saudi Arabia as its preferred country and first ally,” he added.

He stressed that Pakistani Muslims brothers considered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as center of their direction due to existence of Makkah and Madinah.

He said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was housing more than 2.5 million Pakistanis expatriates who worked in different fields and contributing in ffourther strengthening and deepening of bilateral relations.