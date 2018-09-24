Share:

KHAIRPUR - Two villagers were shot dead , three injured over distribution of irrigation water near Moro on Sunday.

According to Mithaiani police the clash was started between two groups of Lanjar and Chandio community at village Jumo Norio in the jurisdiction of Mithiani police station near moro over distribution of irrigation water and both the groups opened fire on each other, resultantly two villagers Gull Baig Chandio and Ghous Bux Lanjar were died on the spot while three other villagers including Ali Murad Chandio and Ashiq chandio and one other injured seriously.

On received information Mithiani police took bodies and injured into custody and shifted to Moro Hospital for autopsy and treatment.

Police said situation was under controlled and heavy police had been deployed to avoid further mishap.

Meanwhile, senior lawyer killed over petty issue near Khairpur on Sunday.

According to details, the conflict was occurred between two groups of Kalhoro community at village Kalhoro near Sim Mulley Teri over drainage of water and alleged accused attacked with sticks on a senior advocate of high court Hakim Ali Kalhoro, resulted he was injured seriously and rushed to civil hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Therhi police on received information reached on the spot and took body in to custody later handed over to his relatives after autopsy from civil hospital.

Police did not register the case of incident nor arrested any culprits