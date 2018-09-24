Share:

KARACHI - Police Sunday registered two separate cases against the unidentified persons for obstructing the VVIP security protocol of President Arif Alvi in Karachi.

The cases were registered on behalf of state with Shahrah-e-Faisal and Tipu Sultan police stations. An FIR No 488/18 was registered on behalf of traffic police’s sub-inspector Muhammad Saleem at Shahrah-e-Faisal police station while a second FIR No 244/18 was registered on behalf of Traffic police’s section officer, namely Muhammad Ashraf at Tipu Sultan police station.

The cases were registered against unidentified persons not only of obstructing the president’s convoy on Shahrah-e-Faisal on Saturday night and Nursery Traffic Signal on September 15 but also provoked other citizens not stop their vehicles to give the way to it while manhandling police personnel deployed for the president’s security and removing security barriers placed on the road.

There were reports that the men of which against the cases registered were the members of the #FixIt campaign.

In the FIR No 488/18 registered at Shahrah-e-Faisal police station, the complainant in his recorded statement told that he was on duty near Karsaz at 9pm on September 22 and the artery was closed partially temporally when suddenly an unidentified man came while parked his car and creating problems for the police deployed on protocol duty.

The man putting on FIXIT shirt misbehaved with the cop and provokes general public to disobey the police instruction. The man chanting against the VIP protocol and insisting others not follow rules and regulation.

A similar incident also occurred on September 15 during the first visit of the President Alvi in Karachi. Upon which, the police also registered a case at the Tipu Sultan police station, the complainant said that he was on duty at the Nursery Stop during President Alvi’s visit to Karachi on September 16 while blocking a road due to security concerns and at the same time, a man wearing a T-shirt of a social organisation came and interfered in the government work by removing the barricades and misbehaving with the police official.”