Karachi - A mother of two children and a man allegedly committed suicides in mysterious circumstance on Sunday.

A mother of two children was found dead inside her house located at Kauser Niazi Colony in North Nazimabad within the limits of Hyderi police station. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial process.

Deceased was identified as 28-year-old Asma Arzu, wife of Muhammad Naeem. According to SHO Arshad Janjua, deceased was a mother of two children, who according to initial investigations committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan to end her life. The officer said that the actual motive behind suicide has yet to be ascertained while police suspect family dispute was the motive behind the incident.

In another incident of suicide, a 50-year-old man also allegedly committed suicide inside his house located at Patel Para within the limits of Jamshed Quarters police station. Deceased was identified as Sultan Ali, son of Zafar Ali.

His body was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy and later handed over to his family. Police officials said that deceased, according to his family, committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan apparently over family disputes. Police handed over the bodies to the families after legal formalities.

Mob beats bandit

Charged mob managed to catch a bandit and beaten him up till area police rushed to take his custody here in the remits of Awami Colony police station.

Police officials said that two armed men riding a motorcycle were trying to flee after committing a robbery at Korangi No 6 within the limits of Awami Colony police station. Following the incident, the residents of the area running after the culprits and managed to catch one of the robbers while his companion manages to escape.

Charged mob tortured the accused and also set his motorcycle on fire. As police came to know rushed on the spot and managed to arrest the accused person and shifted him to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

According to SHO Shahid Khan, the robber arrested remained admitted at hospital and he has yet to be identified. The police have also recovered a pistol from his possession. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, Rangers on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspected criminals during a raid conducted on a tipped-off in Gadap area. The suspects arrested were later identified as Abdul Shakoor and Muhammad Naeem. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.