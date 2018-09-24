Share:

KARACHI - Two among an elderly woman were died in separate road mishaps in different parts of a city here on Sunday.

A young man was died after a speedy trailer hit his motorcycle in SITE area. Police officials said that the accident took place when the victim who later identified as 32-year-old Nasarullah, son of Hafizullah was passing near from the Ghani Chowrangi where a speedy trailer coming from the opposite side hit his motorcycle, resultantly, he died at the spot. His body was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

According to SHO Haji Iqbal, deceased was a resident of Jahanabad area and was going somewhere when the accident took place, adding that the trailer driver responsible for the accident, however, managed to escape following the accident while the police was looking for him. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Similarly, an elderly woman was died in Gulshan-e-Maymar area. Police officials said that the accident took place near Gulshan-e-Maymar Morr when an elderly woman who later identified as 70-year-old Shaher Banu was passing a road and a speedy vehicle hit and killed her.

The driver of the vehicle hit and killed a woman was managed to escape. Police officials said that deceased was a resident of a same area. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered against unidentified person while further investigation was underway.