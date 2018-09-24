Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States is active to defuse Pak-India tension after the nuclear armed neighbours entered a new wave of verbal war.

The two countries were on course to break the ice on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York but the foreign minister-level talks were called off by India after initially agreeing to the bilateral meeting.

Senior officials of the foreign ministry told The Nation that the US had appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for revival of Pak-India dialogue and had urged Pakistan to work with India to reduce tension.

One official said, “The US has promised to play its role to bring the two countries to the table. Washington referred to its statement after Pakistan and India had promised to hold bilateral talks (on the sidelines of the UNGA).”

Another official referring to the Pak-US contacts said, “The US is supporting Pak-US dialogue process and has shown concern over India’s decision (to call off the talks). The US is still tilted towards India but they are acknowledging Pakistan efforts. They are trying to revive our (Pak-India) dialogue.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was expecting to meet his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj before India changed its mind, is in Washington to participate in the UNGA session. The FM will attend an important meeting at Pakistan Embassy in Washington before the international meetings. He will present Pakistan’s stance on different matters including Kashmir issue at the UNGA session as well as during his other meetings.

Qureshi will also meet his counterparts from different countries and hold talks with the US administration authorities on bilateral relations besides addressing the Pakistani community in Washington.

Before leaving for the US, Qureshi said that he was very much disappointed over India’s refusal to carry out meeting at the UNGA. He said that New Delhi had once again demonstrated hesitation, adding that he was shocked and surprised with the development. “Dialogue is the only way to resolve all outstanding issues,” he asserted.

The minister said that Pakistan wished improvement in the region but it looks like New Delhi had other priorities. “Our attitude is positive but India failed to get out of politics,” he said.

Earlier, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat came up with another irresponsible statement as he backed Narendra Modi-led government’s decision of declining Pakistan’s offer to initiate dialogue. General Rawat once again rehashed the old mantra that terrorism and talks could not go hand in hand.

“The decision of Modi’s government is legitimate. You (Pakistan) must take such an initiative which coerces us (India) into contemplating that terrorism is not being sponsored”, Indian army chief was quoted as saying. He said that the current atmosphere was not suitable for Pak-India dialogue.

Earlier, General Rawat had threatened to take limited military action against Pak Army, saying it was time to give it back to them in the same leaving aside the kind of ‘barbarism’ they had resorted to.

Rawat while making hollow claims said that it was important for the neighbouring country to also feel the pain and it needed to understand at the same time that it needed to curb the terrorism menace. He continued saying that the government’s policy was clear and concise as it emphasised on terror and talks could not go side by side.

The Indian army chief added that India will have to respond to Pakistan in their own ‘language’ without resorting to ‘barbarism’.

Responding to Bipin Rawat’s reckless remarks of teaching Pakistan a lesson, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the Indian army had been indulged in their country’s politics in the wake of corruption scandals. He vehemently warned Indian civilian and military’s leadership against putting burden of their domestic issues on ‘Pakistan’s shoulders’.

Reiterating that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness, the ISPR DG said that Pakistan was ready to give befitting reply to any misadventure while warning India of stern military repercussions. He urged Indian army chief to abstain from deteriorating peace situation. He said: “The Indian government is facing graft scandals at home. And in bid to divert attention from their domestic issues, Indian army is hurling irresponsible statements of war.”

He said that Pakistan had been premeditatedly made target of terror menace, adding that nobody – be it Indian army – should derail the peace situation in the region.

General Ghafoor said that India had earlier staged drama of surgical strike but had miserably failed in presenting the evidence for the same in their Parliament.