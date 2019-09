Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Three police officers of Abbottabad district on Monday were se­lected for the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping mission.

According to the details, Su­perintendent of Police Head­quarters Abbottabad Qamar Hayat, Deputy Superintendent of Police Khabeer Muham­mad, and Station House Offi­cer Nawanshahr police station Abdul Ghafoor have passed the examination for the selec­tion of the UN peacekeeping mission.