KARACHI - The South zone Police Karachi have ar­rested 37 suspects and re­covered 4512 grams Charas from them during routine patrolling and snap check­ing in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours here.

The police have recovered four pistols, four bottles li­quor,14.5 kilogram mawa/gutka (chewing tobacco), Rs 6060 cash, 36 min-pack­ets of gutka, four mobile phones, one mobile charg­ing. power bank, one car and one motorcycle from arrested suspects, said a spokes person to the DIG south on Monday. Mean­while, Sir Syed Police have arrested three alleged street criminals and recovered two T.T pistols of 30 bore with four live rounds from them during patrolling.