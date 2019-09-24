Share:

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced a convict to a 38 -year imprisonment for the rape of a four-year old girl.

Reports say that ATC Judge Ubaidullah Shah convicted Suhaibur Rehman in a 2018 case that was registered in the police station of Rahim Yar Khan.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000.

The sentencing in Swat comes in a political claim charged by the serial killing in Kasur, where three missing boys were recently found to have been murdered. All three victims were raped before being killed.

The police have yet to find a suspect to charge the crimes with.