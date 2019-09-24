Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of 74th session of the UN General Assembly here and recalled the historic fraternal ties between the two nations and reiterated their strong resolve to continue standing by each other in the face of all challenges.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations had transformed into a mutually beneficial strategic partnership. Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked President Erdogan for Turkey's consistent support to Pakistan on issues of core national interest, and reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to Turkey on issues of its national interest.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of further strengthening the bilateral economic partnership and expressed the hope that the recently finalized Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) would play an instrumental role in this regard. The Prime Minister added that he looked forward to President Erdogan's visit to Pakistan for the next round of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSSC).

He briefed the Turkish President on the latest situation since India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August to alter the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that India's efforts to change IOJ&K's demographic structure contravened numerous UNSC resolutions, international law as well as India's own prior commitments.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K posed grave risks for peace and security in the region. In this context, he called for the immediate lifting of curfew and other restrictions in IOJ&K; end to gross violations of human rights; and allowing the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also met Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly. The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed the Italian Prime Minister on the legal, humanitarian and peace and security dimensions of the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He called for the immediate lifting of all restrictions including the curfew, release of all prisoners, stop in the use of pellet guns, and respect for the human rights of Kashmiri people. He also underlined the importance of the international community acting urgently to ward off threats to peace and security and facilitate peaceful resolution of the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the bilateral context the two sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in the political, trade and economic, defence production, cultural and educational domains.