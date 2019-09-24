Share:

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan expressed deep shock, sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake in Mirpur and adjoining areas this afternoon.

In a statement issued from New York, he said that according to initial reports, scores of people including a women have been killed, and hundreds are said to be injured in the earthquake, while roads, bridges, public and private properties were also damaged.

The AJK president said that disruption of communication system in the area was also a cause of concern.

He directed Mirpur division and district administration and appealed to the people of adjoining districts to help in relief, rescue and rehabilitation of the affected people.

He thanked the Armed forces, National Disaster Management Authority and State Disaster Management Authority and other rehabilitation institutions for instant mobilization of rescue, recovery and relief efforts.