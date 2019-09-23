Share:

Rawalpindi-A dengue patient died in Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Monday bringing the death toll to 7 in a week, said sources.

The deceased was identified as Amjad, 60, a resident of Dhoke Khaba. He died in Intensive Caring Unit in the morning, the sources said. He was diagnosed with dengue five days back and was admitted to the hospital, they added.

A senior doctor in the BBH confirmed death of the dengue patient while talking to The Nation.

Punjab has been struggling to contain a massive outbreak of dengue this year. Rawalpindi, its densely-populated city, has been at the centre of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, a team of World Health Organisation (WHO) experts paid a visit to Holy Family Hospital and inspected the wards housing dengue patients. The experts interacted with the patients and witnessed the arrangements made by the district health department to cure the patients. According to a doctor, the team of WHO experts will also submit its suggestion to overwhelm dengue outbreak.

On the other hand, dengue larvae have been found in many parts of Union Council Dhama Syedan. The Health department teams visited scores of houses and public sites in Sadiq Town, Dhama Syedan and Mumtaz Market and found dengue larvae. A total of 589 teams were tasked with checking domestic and commercial units in the city’s 46 union councils and the 20 wards in cantonment areas, an official of the district government said.

The meeting was called to review the work of health department teams, and was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas, District Health Officer Dr Naveed Akram and other senior officials from civic bodies, he said. He said that the government had issued warnings to the house owners of eradicating larvae or else cases will be registered against them.

Meanwhile, teams of health department, under the supervision of PTI local leader Raja Usman, fogged several areas in UC Dhama to kill dengue mosquitoes.