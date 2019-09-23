Share:

Islamabad/Rawalpindi-Police in the twin cities have failed to control soaring street crime as robbers and other criminals are depriving citizens of their precious belongings including gold ornaments, mobile phones and cash while beating those who try to resist them.

Sources in the police department told The Nation on Monday that despite establishing more police squads to protect the lives and properties of citizens, street crimes as well as heinous crimes have been increasing in the twin cities, especially during the last few days. Sources said that scores of incidents of snatching, mainly targeting handbags, mobile phones, cash and jewellery, took place in different parts of the twin cities.

Unfortunately, the performance of Dolphin Squad in Rawalpindi is still a question mark as Dolphin Squad officials seen are nowhere to overwhelm the gangs of armed robbers targeting women, men and young girls in the streets and on the roads in broad day light.

According to sources, a group of 4 friends Zain, Faraz, Obaid and Ehtisham was driving back homes from New Islamabad International Airport last week at 1:15am when they spotted a gang of armed robbers intercepting and looting some car riders in limits of Police Station Noon. They said that as the robbers saw their car, they also stopped them and pointed guns at them. The robbers snatched 5 mobile phones and 3 purses containing cash, sources said.

The sources added that the armed robbers had also stopped another car and deprived off the riders of mobile phones and cash and fled from the scene. The victims lodged complaints with PS Noon against the incidents while police began investigation after registering complaints. So far, no robber has been traced or arrested by the police, they said.

Similarly, a gang of unidentified robbers deprived a woman of gold bangles, cash and other valuables in broad daylight in the posh area of sector I-8/2 in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area Police Station.

The incident took place outside House Number 240, Street 31, I-8/2 at around 2:30pm, sources said.

According to them, a lady who was returning home from the market was followed by two robbers who intercepted her as she stopped the car outside her house. In the footage of the incident recorded by the CCTV camera installed at a neighbouring house, the woman can be seen approaching the gate of her house when two armed robbers riding a bike stopped in front of her and pointed their weapons at her. The robbers shouted at her to hand them over her possessions. They made her take off her two gold bangles and a pursue that had cash and other valuables. After the robbery, the robbers fled comfortably from the busy street.

SHO PS Industrial Area Chaudhry Rashid Ahmad Gujjar told media that the police suspected that the woman was followed by the robbers from I-8 Markaz when she went to an ATM to withdraw cash and visited another bank for the payment of her child’s education fee. “A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the culprits. The footages from CCTV cameras installed at nearby houses and at the banks are being obtained to identify the culprits,” he said.

Since last few months, crime rate has seen an alarming rise in the federal capital. The incidents of armed robberies, theft, kidnapping for ransom, car and bike snatching as well child abduction have increased manifolds with police and other law enforcement agencies failing to address this challenge, sources said.

In Rawalpindi, the armed robbers are also ruling over the city with looting the citizens on gunpoint. Police are seemed in a slumber while leaving the citizens on mercy of dacoits and robbers.

According to sources, two female students of Government Girls High School, Dhama Syedan were heading towards homes after finishing classes when four robbers riding on two motorcycles intercepted them on gunpoint in Ali Town. “The robbers asked the girls to give them up their cell phones and one of the robbers slapped the girls over showing resistance,” the sources said. The incident took place within limits of PS Saddar Bairooni, however, the police were not approached by the victims so far.

In yet another daring incident of street crime, a gang of 4 robbers riding two bikes and having guns into hands intercepted a woman in Lane Number 7 of Raja Akram Colony in broad daylight and snatched gold ornaments and cash from her. After committing crime, the robbers managed to escape from the scene. The incident took place within limits of PS RA Bazaar.

The same gang had also targeted two other women in jurisdiction of PS Saddar Bairooni last week depriving them of gold and cash. However, police have failed in tracing the gang of dacoits that have launched a massive looting spree in the city.

Bosses of Police force of twin cities were not available for their comments on the surge in street crime.