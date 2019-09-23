Share:

ISLAMABAD-The inefficacy and incompetence of the CDA Estate Wing reflects in the audit report 2018-19 as out of total 35 audit objections, 16 paras involving loss of millions to public exchequer are related to the said formation.

The estate wing is responsible of land acquisition for sector development, award of compensations, allotment and transfer of plots while the anti-encroachment across the city is also in its mandate.

A grade-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Khushal Khan is heading the wing as its member from the last 3 years, who remained in headlines as well for irregular acts done by his subordinate directorates.

Now, the audit report 2018-19 once again pointed out that most of the irregular and illegal things were done in Estate Wing. The report listed a total of 35 audit objections about CDA out of which 16 were directly related to the estate wing.

According to new audit report, CDA broke its own rules in the allotment of 38 residential plots between December 2013 and June 2017 while in another para, the report highlighted the authority’s negligence towards the recovery of Rs455.7m in rental charges.

The audit report also noted irregularities in an award for built up properties (BUP) regarding the acquisition of remaining property in Majuhan Village for Park Enclave I on July 20, 2016.

It observed that the award of 22 BUPs was announced, along with the allotment of residential plots. The above mentioned BUPs were in fact the encroachment, illegal construction after the announcement of original award dated 15-05-1972,” the para said, adding that not taking possession of acquired land resulted in the loss of approximately Rs118m.

According to another audit objection, the authority had sustained a loss of Rs430.70m due to a tainted restoration of cancelled plot number 31, Markaz Sector D-12. The audit pointed out that the said plot was restored against the Restoration Policy 2014.

The audit also pointed out in another object the negligence of Estate Wing in providing possession of land in Park Enclave due to which the development of 62 plots of size one kanal had been delayed and national exchequer sustained a loss of Rs.1550million.

The report noted further in a separate para that the estate wing had failed to recover Capital Value Tax and Advance Tax on auctioned plot, which resulted in a loss of Rs.57.32m.

Meanwhile, the estate wing also fails to recover outstanding premium of various commercial plots and a loss of Rs.2197.04m was caused to the national exchequer.

Like aforementioned audit objections, there are several others, which pointed out the loss of millions to public exchequer due to the lack of efficiency and poor management currently prevailing inside the estate with of the CDA.

The Member Estate Khusal Khan was contacted for his comments but he was unavailable to respond. However, CDA’s spokesperson Syed Safdar Shah explained that the estate wing deals with public issues that could be the reason behind highest number of audit objections.

“Audit points out some deviations from laid down rules and procedures but CDA is committed to reduce the same in future by improving its rules and regulations”, he maintained.