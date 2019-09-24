Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar on Monday held separate meetings with Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw and Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin at Governor House.

While talking to both the dignitaries, Governor Punjab said that Narendra Modi’s war hysteria had endangered the peace of this region. “Even today Pakistan is playing its role for regional and world peace”, he said, adding that Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism are example for the whole world. He said Pak-Australian annual trade volume had gone up to 1.9 billion Australian Dollars which was a clear proof of close and friendly ties between the two countries.

Taking to Australian High Commissioner Governor said that more than twelve thousands students were pursuing higher education in Australian institutes and Australian government was facilitating and supporting them. He sought Australia’s role in resolving Kashmir issue and to end atrocities on Kashmiris. Governor said that it was now mandatory for the world to help resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions for peace and development in this region. “Pakistan is willing to have peaceful relations with neighbours, until India doesn’t stop oppression in Kashmir”, he said.

In his meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Governor discussed matters related to government and politics.