LAHORE - Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Geoffrey Shaw called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi here on Monday. In the meeting, views were exchanged about prevailing political situation in the country. They agreed on promoting bilateral relations and trade between the two countries. Ch Parvez Elahi said that Kashmir was lifeline of Pakistan. He said Modi had committed excessive oppression and suppression on Kashmir which was unprecedented. He said that despite 50 days long curfew Modi had not been able to dampen the courage and spirit of the Kashmiris nor suppress the freedom movement. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was getting Kashmiris struggle for freedom highlighted before the world. He said that CPEC project was heading fast towards its completion and Pakistan will soon become trade hub of Asia. The Australian High Commissioner said strategy was being evolved for further promoting trade between Pakistan and Australia and a trade delegation is visiting Pakistan in October. He said Australia Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board were in contact with each other as Australia welcomes revival of cricket in Pakistan.