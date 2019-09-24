Share:

According to a report by The Daily Star, Bangladesh, China and Myanmar have agreed to form a "tripartite joint working mechanism" to evaluate the situation on the ground for Rohingya repatriation.

The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister came up with the development after a joint meeting with his Chinese and Myanmar counterparts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

"On the ground, Bangladesh, China and Myanmar will evaluate the progress jointly," the Bangladeshi FM told reporters after the meeting adding that Myanmar agreed with the Chinese proposal though Myanmar had some objections initially at the meeting.

The first meeting of the tripartite working body is likely to be held in October.

Though Myanmar claimed that they have taken all the necessary steps to take back their nationals, Bangladesh said Myanmar could not build confidence among the Rohingyas yet. "They'll return, only when they'll feel that they've a safety, security and free mobility after their return."

The Bangladeshi FM said the good news was that Myanmar had agreed to take their nationals back as soon as possible.

Two attempts of Rohingya repatriation have failed as the Rohingyas are unwilling to go back to their place of origin, with reports of violence against Rohingya in the Rakhine State emerging even in this year.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas, the largest refugee population Bangladesh has ever had to host.

The involvement of China is welcomed by other nations, which believe China can compel Myanmar to concentrate on improving conditions in the Rakhine state. Myanmar has also been pressured by international isolation, with the European Parliament attempting to push for total sanctions against the fledgling state.

The United Nations has warned that the world may be witness to a genocide in Myanmar, urging nations to do more to save the Rohingya people.