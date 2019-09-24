Share:

SIALKOT - The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) Sialkot on Monday defused a high intensity Indian mortar shell found by locals in crop fields in village Phookaliyaan-Bajwat, along the Sialkot Working Boundary here. The BDS officials informed that it was an Indian-made heavy mortar shell, which was alive. The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) had fired the shell on Sialkot border villages in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat Sector some time back. The shell had landed in crop fields and could not explode.