LAHORE - Central Punjab registered a comprehensive win over Northern in the second round of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the Iqbal Stadium as the Azhar Ali-led side beat Umar Amin’s men by a whopping margin of an innings and 100 runs with a day spare.

Northern began their second innings when the play resumed today after being forced to follow-on on Sunday. Their batting fortunes, however, did not change as they were skittled out for 219 in 66.3 overs. Off-spinner Bilal Asif was the main tormentor as he picked up four wickets for 57 runs. Slow left-arm Zafar Gohar added three more wickets to his tally to return seven for 123 in the match.

Hammad Azam (38), Haider Ali (33) and Waqas Ahmed (28) were prominent scorers for Northern. Central Punjab bagged a total of 24 points – five batting points, three bowling points and 16 for an outright win. Northern take only three points.

Central Punjab will travel to Quetta to play Balochistan in their third round contest, beginning on 28 September. Northern host Sindh at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Southern Punjab under pressure against Balochistan

Southern Punjab were struggling to avoid defeat at the hands of Balochistan on the third day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class clash at the Bugti Stadium on Monday. The visitors were tottering at 132 for three in 33 overs in their second innings, with Umar Siddiq and first innings centurion Imran Rafiq batting on 26 and 16, when stumps were drawn for the day after being forced to follow-on.

Overnight 161 for three, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 308 in 94.4 overs in the first innings. That was in reply to Balochistan’s only innings of 500-9 declared. The Shan Masood-led side needs 60 more runs to make the home team bat again. After a solid 84-run opening-stand between Shan (45) and Sami Aslam (37), Southern Punjab lost three wickets in quick succession which reduced them to 97 for three. Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed both the openers to have figures of two for 46.

Earlier, Imran Rafiq, who was 56 not out overnight, completed his third century in first-class cricket to help Southern Punjab cross the 300-run mark in the first innings. The left-handed batsman remained not out on 110, facing 239 deliveries and hitting 19 fours and a six. He stayed at the wicket for 345 minutes. Umar Siddiq failed to add to his overnight score of 67. Imran stitched a 92-run stand for the seventh wicket with Bilawal Bhatti, who cracked 11 fours in his 57. Balochistan’s Mohammad Asghar, the slow left-arm, returned figures of three for 41, while Umar Gul, Taj Wali and Yasir Shah took two wickets each.

Ashfaq Ahmed hits second century in two matches

A gutsy century by Ashfaq Ahmed, his second in as many matches, saw Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 296 for six against Sindh before the third day’s play had to be called off due to rain at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi. Resuming his innings on 28, with his team on 97 for two, the 32-year-old batsman scored 113 off 257 balls, 15 of them going for fours.

His overnight partner, Adil Amin – who finished with 70 runs from 127 balls – added only seven more runs as the 111-run stand between the two for the third wicket came to an end. Ashfaq, however, held the other end for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stitched a crucial fifth-wicket partnership worth 97 runs with all-rounder Zohaib Khan, who was not out on 70 after facing 149 balls.

With 21 runs from 41 balls, Umar Khan was the other unbeaten batsman before the day had to be ended.

BRIEF SCORES CENTRAL PUNJAB vs NORTHERN

CENTRAL PUNJAB 1ST INNINGS: 433 all-out, 107.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 157, Azhar Ali 155, Saad Nasim 31, Rizwan Hussain 30; Nauman Ali 4-104, Musa Khan 3-78, Raza Hasan 2-94)

NORTHERN 1ST INNINGS: 114 all-out, 60.3 overs (Raza Hasan 20; Zafar Gohar 4-36, Ehsan Adil 3-15, Bilal Asif 2-13)

NORTHERN 2ND INNINGS: 219 all-out, 66.3 overs (Hammad Azam 38, Haider Ali 33, Waqas Ahmed 28, Musa Khan 27 not out; Bilal Asif 4-57, Zafar Gohar 3-87, Ehsan Adil 2-15)

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

BALOCHISTAN 1ST INNINGS: 500-9, 130.5 overs (Azeem Ghumman 163, Imran Farhat 117, Imran Butt 66, Ammad Butt 54; Mohammad Irfan 5-131, Bilawal Bhatti 2-104)

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 1ST INNINGS: 308 all-out, 94.4 overs (Imran Rafiq 110 not out, Umar Siddiq 67, Bilawal Bhatti 57; Mohammad Asghar 3-41, Umar Gul 2-31, Taj Wali 2-50, Yasir Shah 2-126)

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 2ND INNINGS: 132-3, 33 overs (Shan Masood 45, Sami Aslam 37, Umar Siddiq 26 not out; Yasir Shah 2-46)

Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SINDH 1ST INNINGS: 476-9d, 148.5 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 174, Fawad Alam 100 not out, Asad Shafiq 81, Khurram Manzoor 40, Saud Shakil 25; Adil Amin 5-81, Sameen Gul 3-50)

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 1ST INNINGS: 296-6, 107 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 113, Adil Amin 70, Zohaib Khan 70 not out, Umar Khan 21 not out; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Tabish Khan 2-65).