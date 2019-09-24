Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar along with China’s Ambassador Mr Yao Jing inaugurated Chinese visa centre on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Secretary said that the establishment of the visa centre would go a long way in facilitating business community as well as promoting people to people contacts between the two brotherly countries.

He said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in Pakistan, adding that CPEC is the first step towards China’s belt and road initiative.

He added vast business opportunities exist in Punjab and there is a need to take advantage of the emerging economic opportunities. He assured the Punjab government is willing to extend full cooperation for Chinese investment in the province.

He said the self-reliance by the Chinese people has taken them to the height of progress and prosperity and “we need to learn from Chinese experience when it comes to the economic development and sound planning”.

He said that China always stood by Pakistan in the hour of need and is extending all kind of economic and technical support to the brotherly country. He hoped that this bilateral cooperation between the two nations would be enhanced in future.