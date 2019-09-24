Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government under its Clean My Karachi Campaign lifted 20,306 ton garbage in the first two days of the campaign, which started September 21.

In a daily report submitted to the chief minister, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah has said that 13,181 tons of garbage was lifted by 1,134 workers on the sec­ond day of the campaign, while 7152 tons of garbage was lifted on the first day by 1,263 workers.

According to the report on inau­gural day of the campaign, total 212 dumpers lifted 7152 tons of garbage and dumped at temporary GTS. In sweeping and garbage lifting work, 1263 workers were engaged on Sep­tember 21.

On September 22, the garbage lift­ing work was made more organised and lifted 13181 tons of garbage through 1253 trips. As many as 147 dumpers were used with 1134 workers. In this way, during the two-day campaign, 20,306 tons of gar­bage was lifted.

The highest quantity of 2,500 tons of garbage was lifted from Model Colony, 2,200 tons from Korangi, 2,000 tons from Shah Faisal Colony and 1,540 tons from Landhi.

The chief minister urged Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah to make the campaign more effective and organized. To moni­tor garbage lifting work, the chief minister has constituted and no­tified an 18-member monitoring committee. In every district, three ministers have been assigned mon­itoring work.

District South will be moni­tored by provincial ministers Murtaza Wahab, Awais Qadir Shah and Special Assistant to CM Syed Riaz Ahmed.

District Central will be looked after by Shahla Raza, Mir Aijaz Jakhrani and Special Assistant Rashid Rabbani.

District West will be monitoring by Syed Sardar Shah, Shabir Bijarani and Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi.

District East will be monitored by Ismail Rahu, Faraz Ahmed Dero and Special Assistant Qasim Naveed Qa­mar.

Korangi has been assigned to Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

Malir has been given to Murtaza Baloch, Taimur Talpur and Special As­sistant Nawab Wassan.

These monitoring committees would start visiting the areas where garbage was being lifted while the chief minister himself would be visiting the areas to to check the situation.

The chief minister appreciated the hard work and spirit of the district administration and DMCs in cleaning this megalopolis city of Karachi.

SEWER CHOKING CONTINUES

Water Board Managing Direc­tor Asadullah Khan has reported to the chief minister that another 48-inch diameter sewer at Raja Ghazanfar Ali Road (behind Avari Tower) was stuffed with heavy stones and boulders. As a result, he said, the entire area has inun­dated by sewerage.

Water Board workers started efforts to take out stones and boulders from the gutter late Sunday night and completed their work on Monday morning and also cleaned area.

The chief minister said it was to­tally unacceptable and would not be tolerated any more. He directed the commissioner to go through CCTV recording and identify the culprits and register criminal cases against them.

Shah said with the arrest of one culprit the entire gang would be exposed along with their original conspirators. “I know them they are so-called claimants and friends of Karachi. I am sure we would expose them very soon,” he said.

The chief minister said that this was why he had termed it `Katchra politics’ but it won’t work anymore, he said. “People of this city know them very well and now their expo­sure would bring a permanent end to their politics,” he said.

Shah directed Additional IG Gh­ulam Nabi Memon to assign district police to keep an eye on the ele­ments involved in choking the gut­ters and arrest them.