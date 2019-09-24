Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday presided over an emergency meeting on anti-dengue measures. He expressed concerns over increase in number of dengue patients in Lahore and Rawalpindi regions and issued instructions for boosting up anti-dengue campaign.

He ordered activating anti-dengue brigade.

He also announced conducting all dengue tests including CBC in hospitals free-of-cost, adding that every resource would be provided for saving people from dengue.

He ordered for running an effective awareness campaign about dengue precautionary measures and recruiting doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on emergency basis through walk-in-interviews.

Rs10m cheque handed over to LBA chief

The CM ordered for sending three mobile health units to Rawalpindi immediately and gave approval for establishment of filter clinics as well. The meeting also decided to set up anti-dengue cell at CM Office.

The chief minister said that provincial ministers and assembly members would be assigned duties and they would monitor anti-dengue measures in red zones.

He said that necessary steps should be adopted for treatment of dengue patients in hospitals. The line departments and administrative officers should always remain available in the field in the unusual circumstances.

Usman Buzdar said that dengue information counters should be set up in hospitals to guide patients and their families. Similarly, private general practitioners should also be trained about dealing with dengue disease.

He said that necessary medicines should be made available in hospitals. Along with it, tehsil and district emergency response committees should be reactivated and local notables as well as public representatives should be included in the committees.

He said dengue surveillance should be efficiently performed and disclosed that third-party audit of anti-dengue measures would also be conducted. He informed the meeting that DCs of Lahore and Rawalpindi have been changed for failing to take timely anti-dengue measures.

He said: “I will also monitor anti-dengue steps and practical measures should be visible in the field.” Punjab ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, secretaries of health, finance, local government and information departments and others attended the meeting.

LBA president gets Rs10m cheque

Lahore Bar Association (LBA) President Chaudhry Asim Cheema called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Monday. The chief minister presented a cheque of Rs 10 million to the LBA president during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that more steps would be taken for welfare of the legal fraternity, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working to bring ease in the lives of people.

He said that role of the legal fraternity was very important in provision of justice to people.

“I am a lawyer and I know the problems of my profession,” he added and assured that other problems of the LBA would also be solved. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Muhammad Ikhlaq, secretary law and others were also present.