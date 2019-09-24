Share:

According to a report by The Hindu, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday reached Jammu on the second-leg of his six-day tour of occupied Kashmir, saying that the situation in the Valley is “very bad”.

Mr. Azad, the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had reached Srinagar on Friday on his maiden visit to the State after the revocation of occupied Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Mr. Azad had made three attempts to reach Srinagar previously, but these had failed as airport authorities did not let him travel through Kashmir.

When reports asked what his assessment of the situation in Kashmir was, he replied, “It is very bad.”

“I do not have to say anything to media right now. I spent four days in Kashmir and arrived here to spend two more days in Jammu. After the end of the six-day tour, I will say whatever I have to say,” he told reporters outside his residence in Jammu. On the subject of his assessment report of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to the Supreme Court, he said a decision on it would be taken after his return to Delhi.

“I was not even allowed by the administration to visit 10% of the places where I had planned to go in the Valley during my stay there,” he said.

On detention of political leaders and curbs on political activities, Azad said, “There is no mark of freedom of speech in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Mr. Azad’s visit became possible after the Supreme Court on September 16 allowed him to tour the State. Congress leaders have widely condemned the actions by the ruling-BJP government to remove Kashmir's special status, and have especially been critical of the Modi governments to arrest Kashmiri leaders and statesmen.