ISLAMABAD - An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday suspended the arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawmaker Aleem Khan in a case pertaining to attacks on Parliament House and Pakistan Television (PTV). ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand suspended the arrest warrants. After the suspension of warrants, PTI lawmaker appeared before the court and assured his presence on all incoming hearings. The counsel for Aleem informed the court that his client was intending to perform Umrah and for that purpose, he was proceeding to Saudia Arabia. He prayed the court to grant his client an exemption from hearing till September 30, in this regard. To this, the court asked the petitioner to submit exemption plea from hearing on the same date. It may be mentioned here that a first information report (FIR) had been registered in 2014 regarding alleged attacks on state buildings by the protesters of sit-in.