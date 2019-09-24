Share:

KARACHI - All provincial depart­ments and law enforce­ment agencies should make coordinated efforts for success of the three one-day cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Sta­dium on September 27 & 29 and October 2, says the Sindh chief secretary.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, the chief secretary of Sindh, was presiding over a meeting on Mon­day that was attended by secretaries of the depart­ments of health, home, sports, local government and public health engi­neering, Karachi com­missioner, additional IG and officials of PCB, law enforcement agencies, Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers.

The chief secretary cat­egorically said that no slackness or ignorance would be tolerated. He emphasized that road carpeting to and from National Stadium and all parts of must be carried out. He said that water and power supply to the city should be prioritized and sewerage issue must be resolved.

He said that foolproof security arrangements should be made for this occasion.

He said the Sindh Po­lice should maintain a well-organised secu­rity system like the PSL matches of the near past when the series was held smoothly and there was no mentionable com­plaint on the record..hence Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah maintained that all departments of secu­rity and law enforcement agencies must pay their vital role to peacefully conduct Pakistan-Sri Lankan match.

The chief secretary stated that this is an in­ternational event and its arrangements would also be of international level.