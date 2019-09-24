KARACHI - All provincial departments and law enforcement agencies should make coordinated efforts for success of the three one-day cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium on September 27 & 29 and October 2, says the Sindh chief secretary.
Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, the chief secretary of Sindh, was presiding over a meeting on Monday that was attended by secretaries of the departments of health, home, sports, local government and public health engineering, Karachi commissioner, additional IG and officials of PCB, law enforcement agencies, Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers.
The chief secretary categorically said that no slackness or ignorance would be tolerated. He emphasized that road carpeting to and from National Stadium and all parts of must be carried out. He said that water and power supply to the city should be prioritized and sewerage issue must be resolved.
He said that foolproof security arrangements should be made for this occasion.
He said the Sindh Police should maintain a well-organised security system like the PSL matches of the near past when the series was held smoothly and there was no mentionable complaint on the record..hence Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah maintained that all departments of security and law enforcement agencies must pay their vital role to peacefully conduct Pakistan-Sri Lankan match.
The chief secretary stated that this is an international event and its arrangements would also be of international level.